Alexa Bliss sends a message to Bianca Belair after controversial racist comments, shows her support

Alexa Bliss took to social media to send a message to Bianca Belair and show her support for The EST.

Belair, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley are the cover stars of WWE 2K24. On Instagram, a large portion of fans criticized Belair and made racial comments against the former multi-time Women's Champion.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bliss showed her support for Belair and sent her a heartwarming message.

"#WeLoveBianca [heart emoji][heart emoji] Miss you lots" wrote Bliss

Check out Bliss' tweet:

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss is currently absent from WWE programming. Interestingly enough, her last match was against Bianca Belair, whom she unsuccessfully challenged for the RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event.

Little Miss Bliss' lost the contest after a distraction by Uncle Howdy. Shortly afterward, she went on hiatus due to her pregnancy. In November 2023, Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, welcomed their daughter.

Bianca Belair claimed in the past that her cousins wanted to beat up Alexa Bliss

Royal Rumble 2023 wasn't the only occasion when Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Last year on an episode of Monday Night RAW, Bliss was unsuccessful in winning the RAW Women's Championship from The EST. However, she did make sure to bust Belair wide open by using the steel steps to her advantage.

Taking to social media, Belair revealed the severity of her injury caused by Bliss and also put the latter on notice. The EST claimed that all her cousins wanted to beat up the 32-year-old superstar. Belair wrote:

"All of my cousins wanna beat up @AlexaBliss_WWE now…… Also, My face was not this swollen yesterday,"

Belair recently took part in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but was unsuccessful in winning the match. It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for The EST heading into WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on the comments made against Belair? Sound off below!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE