Top champion's cousins want to beat up Alexa Bliss after horrific injury on WWE RAW

This past Monday night on RAW, Alexa Bliss was in action against Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's Championship match. Bliss was unsuccessful in her attempt to win the title but left Belair busted open after using the steel steps.

Taking to Twitter, The EST shared a photo of herself and her busted open jaw. She further claimed that her cousins want to beat up Bliss after her actions on RAW.

"All of my cousins wanna beat up @AlexaBliss_WWE now…… Also, My face was not this swollen yesterday," wrote Bianca Belair.

Check out Bianca Belair's tweet below:

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE



… Also, My face was not this swollen yesterday 🤬 All of my cousins wanna beat up @AlexaBliss_WWE now…… Also, My face was not this swollen yesterday 🤬 All of my cousins wanna beat up @AlexaBliss_WWE now…… Also, My face was not this swollen yesterday 🤬 https://t.co/fDUh9xe1J4

Vince Russo claimed that he was "very happy" after Alexa Bliss busted open Bianca Belair

Vince Russo recently expressed how impressed he was with Bianca Belair getting busted wide open on Monday Night RAW. He briefly discussed the subject on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

However, Russo wasn't pleased with WWE not following up on Belair's injury after her match with Alexa Bliss. He said:

"I was very very very happy that Bianca Belair got messed up bro, that shot into the stairs, she could have took that corner right in her eye. I think that's what cut her, I think she kinda took it and it cut her. But my point is they send Montez Ford down there, which was great. Bro this is your champion, we don't follow up on her condition for the whole rest of the show? This is a champion, nobody is going to look at her like a champion unless you treat her like a champion. The stretcher is coming out, her husband is going down there; that is not important to follow up on for the entire rest of the show? When I say you don't have a clue of how to write a television show, that is what I'm speaking about,"

Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship for numerous months and will aim to continue her title reign in 2023 after getting off to a winning start against Alexa Bliss.

Poll : 0 votes