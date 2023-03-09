Alexa Bliss sends a message to the guy ignored by Liv Morgan in viral video

RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss sent a message to the guy who was featured in a now-viral video with Liv Morgan from last night's Hornets-Knicks NBA game.

Liv Morgan attended the Hornets-Knicks NBA game with WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, Justin Scalise. At one point during the game, the camera caught Scalise and Morgan having an awkward conversation, with the latter ignoring most of his comments.

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter and has garnered more than six million views. The video received a hilarious response from Morgan's fellow WWE co-worker Sonya Deville.

She made it clear that the WWE talent had nothing but love for Scalise. Deville's tweet then received a response from Alexa Bliss, who seemed to be in agreement with her tweet.

Daria/Sonya Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE KnicksNation @KnicksNation She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro https://t.co/wL5oFRIyHS I haven’t laughed this hard in a very long time… we love u tho Justin LMAO 🤣 twitter.com/knicksnation/s… I haven’t laughed this hard in a very long time… we love u tho Justin LMAO 🤣 twitter.com/knicksnation/s…

"Hahaha awww justin!"

How did fans react to Alexa Bliss' tweet?

WWE fans had a field day over the hilarious and awkward clip featuring Liv Morgan and Justin Scalise. Here's how they reacted to Alexa Bliss' response:

Liv Morgan recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. She finally opened up about her awkward moment with Scalise at the NBA game.

Liv revealed that she apologized to Justin over the video going viral. She then jokingly added that she did ignore him during the game.

"My phone was just blowing up and I see this footage and I'm like 'Oh my gosh Justin, I am so sorry'. He's been such a great sport about it, but yeah, I don't know. It is the most bizarre and weirdest thing. It was so weird, but let's say I was ignoring him. It is women's history month and we have every single right."

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump We all saw that viral clip of @YaOnlyLivvOnce at The Knicks game last night, but there's more to the story than that clip shows... We all saw that viral clip of @YaOnlyLivvOnce at The Knicks game last night, but there's more to the story than that clip shows... 😂#WWETheBump https://t.co/pK22H6sPZF

Justin Scalise has now locked his Twitter handle, and understandably so. He must have been bombarded with tons of tweets as soon as his identity was revealed.

What was your reaction when you watched Liv Morgan's awkward conversation with Justin Scalise? Sound off in the comment section below.

