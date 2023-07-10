Which female WWE star attended the Barbie movie premiere in LA? Fans can't believe her look!

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has fans and WWE Superstars hyped. The much-anticipated release recently had a premiere in Los Angeles that was attended by the movie’s star-studded cast and other celebrities, including a current female star from the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Liv Morgan. The 29-year-old showed up to the Barbie LA premiere in style. Morgan even brought her Women’s Tag Team Championship belt to the occasion and posed with it.

Liv Morgan is a huge fan of pop culture and rarely misses the opportunity to show her love for her favorite characters. She also has a cameo in Chucky: Season 2, Episode 4, where gets stabbed to her death by the murderous doll in the episode titled “Death on Denial.”

It is safe to say that Liv Morgan isn’t the only WWE star fond of doll movies. John Cena is another big name obsessed with starring in doll movies. The Cenation Leader will be next seen in Barbie alongside a star-studded cast on July 21, 2023.

The 16-time World Champion will be playing Dua Lipa’s mermaid love interest in the forthcoming Margot Robbie-led family comedy. Cena revealed he landed the role after coincidentally running into Robbie during the shooting of Fast X.

“And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman,” he said. “It was a happy accident and I think that Barbie and Fast X share a lot of parallels. The cast list is amazing, the Barbie cast list is amazing, the Fast X cast list is amazing.”

John Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank

The 16-time World Champion got a standing ovation when he surprisingly showed up at London’s O2 Arena for WWE Money in the Bank on July 1, 2023. Cena asked the powers to bring WrestleMania to London. His promo got a huge reaction from the crowd.

John Cena was interrupted by Grayson Waller, who mocked him before saying Australia should get a WrestleMania before London. The arrogant Aussie then delivered a cheap shot on The Cenation Leader before getting destroyed with an Attitude Adjustment.

It remains to be seen if the two men will cross paths in the future or not.

