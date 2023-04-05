What is John Cena's role in Barbie? First details about the WWE star's character

It’s easy to get lost in the usual mix of action-hero roles, and John Cena seems to be well aware of it.

As an actor, Cena has explored various roles such as Jakob Toretto in Fast and Furious (action), Ron in Vacation Friends (comedy), The Peacemaker in Suicide Squad 2 (superhero), voicing Ferdinand in the film Ferdinand (animated), and several others. He didn’t leave any stone unturned and truly became a household name in Hollywood.

It goes without saying that just as he did in WWE, Cena's prime objective is to entertain the fans and deliver the best of whatever role he plays. Now, if that’s the case, a true fan knows that even today, Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect is striving to find new roles and newer ways to entertain his fans, and it looks like he’s found it!

It so happens that Warner Bros. released the second teaser for the 'Barbie' movie, and lo-and-behold, John Cena has bagged himself a role!

Reportedly, John Cena is definitely in Barbie, and he’s playing the love interest of none other than Dua Lipa! While it’s yet to be confirmed whether Cena’s role in Barbie is as a Ken doll or his original Mattel WWE action figure, it’ll be worth the watch when he comes on the big screen being “fantastic” while living his “life in plastic!”

Dua Lipa plays the role of a siren (mermaid) in Barbie Land!

The Barbie movie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

John Cena moving to Hollywood skyrocketed his WWE career

While John Cena starring in Barbie is fabulous news, let’s not forget that his initial fame is from WWE. In fact, it doesn’t seem like Cena will ever forget the WWE Universe or leave them behind.

Even with busy Hollywood schedules such as preparing for Barbie, John Cena found time to work on a storyline in WWE and be a part of WrestleMania 39.

Ever since moving to Hollywood, he’s been on-screen a lot more, and that has allowed the former WWE Champion to broaden his fanbase. Now, whenever Cena works with WWE for a storyline or event, it doubles the hype as his Hollywood fans and WWE Universe club together and become the ultimate version of The Cenation.

Cena has the power to bring the roof down at any mega-event, and he proved that when he took on Austin Theory at WrestleMania! Of course, it’s unknown how long Doctor Of Thuganomics will continue to return to WWE, and the day he stops, it’ll mark the end of an era.

Until then, the actor and wrestler will continue to entertain his fans and audience with unusual roles and unpredictable returns!

