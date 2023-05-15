WWE Superstar pitched himself for a role in Barbie after accidentally running into Margot Robbie

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is one of the most highly-anticipated Hollywood blockbusters of the year, starring Margot Robbie, that will also see WWE Superstar John Cena play a significant role. The Cenation Leader recently revealed how bagging a spot in the movie "was a happy accident."

The fantasy-comedy film will feature a star-studded cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, playing Barbie and Ken, respectively. The film will also feature other versions of the two characters and the Merman (a male Mermaid) avatar of Ken, which will be portrayed by none other than John Cena.

While speaking to TODAY, the 16-time WWE Champion revealed that he ran into Margot Robbie during a shoot and seemingly pitched himself to be a part of the cast of Barbie.

Cena told Robbie he was a big fan of the upcoming film and would willingly contribute in any capacity the producers saw fit. One thing led to another, and WWE's Franchise Plater was successfully cast as the Merman alongside Dua Lipa, who will play Mermaid Barbie.

"You know what? Honestly, it was a happy accident! I think Barbie and Fast X showed a lot of parallels. Their cast list is amazing. The Barbie cast list is amazing. The Fast X cast list is amazing. So, with a lot of opportunity, there was a chance for maybe to, 'Hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something.' Kind of (on if he pitched himself for the role). In an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie. I said, 'I would pretty much do whatever you guys need because I really enjoy the movie.' They asked me if I want to be a Merman. I said, 'Yeah, sure.'" [3:13 - 3:50]

TODAY @TODAYshow



He talks about how TODAY has been “instrumental” in his career, his role in the latest installment in We’re catching up with WWE superstar and actor @JohnCena He talks about how TODAY has been “instrumental” in his career, his role in the latest installment in #FASTX and reveals how he landed his #BarbieMovie role after a conversation with Margot Robbie. We’re catching up with WWE superstar and actor @JohnCena! He talks about how TODAY has been “instrumental” in his career, his role in the latest installment in #FASTX and reveals how he landed his #BarbieMovie role after a conversation with Margot Robbie. https://t.co/Qk4IzpvgFm

We literally randomly ran into each other as friends: John Cena opens up on his interaction with Margot Robbie

Incidentally enough, the filming of Fast X and Barbie happened in the same vicinity! John Cena, who will return in the final installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, recalled how he bumped into Margot Robbie, who was filming Barbie "right across the street."

The veteran WWE star further clarified that he doesn't often offer himself for movies, but in Barbie's case, it was all the result of a coincidence.

Margot Robbie is one of the movie's producers, and once she realized John Cena wanted to act in it, the Australian actress showed no hesitation in trying to get him a suitable position.

"No (on if he always pitches himself for major roles). I haven't worked with Margot before. We literally randomly ran into each other as friends. We were filming across the street. Fast X was filming across the street from Barbie. And she was like, 'Why don't you do Barbie?' I said, 'I've been trying,' and Margot makes a lot of the decisions for that, and I said, 'Well, I'll do whatever you need.'" [4:00 - 4:25]

Barbie is scheduled to release on July 21, 2023, and we're sure most wrestling fans would be eager to see John Cena's performance.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes