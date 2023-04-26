What is John Cena's official role in the Barbie movie? Details on the WWE star's surprising part alongside Dua Lipa

John Cena has portrayed an array of characters in movies ever since he transitioned from WWE to Hollywood. Over the years, he has also appeared in various genres like action, rom-com, comedy, and much more. However, his upcoming performance in the Barbie movie is one that many fans are waiting for.

It was recently revealed that John Cena will take on the role of Mermaid Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. His character is the opposite of Dua Lipa's Mermaid Barbie. At the moment, fans will have to wait a bit to see the WWE star's look for the upcoming July film.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and is set to release on July 21, 2023. The titular character is played by Margot Robbie, who Cena has already shared the screen with in the past for 2021's The Suicide Squad. Ryan Gosling will also star in the movie as Ken, the primary love interest of Margot's character. The star-studded cast also includes Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, and many more.

The premise of the film reads that Robbie's Barbie was expelled from Barbieland for not being perfect. She then sets off on an adventure in the real world to find true happiness.

Does John Cena have other movies lined up this 2023?

Barbie is set to be one of the biggest movies of the year, but this is not the only film fans will get to see The Cenation Leader in. Despite returning to wrestling earlier this year at WrestleMania 39, Cena still managed to land a role in a number of famous movie franchises.

Fans will get to see John Cena on the big screen as early as next month for Fast X, which will be released on May 19, 2023. He will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto.

John also lent his voice to Rocksteady' in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie. The computer-animated film is directed by Jeff Rowe and is set to release on August 4, 2023.

Cena is also set to share the screen with Henry Cavill for Agrylle. The spy film is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, based on the yet-to-be-released novel by Elly Conway. At the moment, the release date is only listed as 2023 but no roles of the cast have been released.

After challenging himself and multiple opponents in the wrestling ring for more than two decades, John Cena is now set to challenge himself by taking on various movie roles.

