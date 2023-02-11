Why did John Cena wear a skirt and heels? The real reason behind cross-dressing

WWE fans are no strangers to John Cena's iconic wrestling attire. At one point in time, his jerseys and baggy shorts grabbed the top spot on the merchandise list. Thus, fans were left clutching their stomachs when Cena was clicked by the paparazzi.

The wrestler-turned-actor has taken Twitter by storm with his appearance for a movie shoot. In the viral picture, a make-up clad John Cena was seen wearing a skirt and heels. His womanly attire has become meme material, but fans also respect the actor's dedication to his titular role.

John is currently in Melbourne, Australia, to shoot for his film Ricky Stanicky. The Amazon Prime Series is about three friends who create a fictional character named Ricky Stanicky, which they use as an alibi to get out of trouble. Cena, Zac Efron, and Jermaine Fowler are playing the main roles.

According to the latest reports by Deadline, William H. Macy, Anja Savcic, Andrew Santino, and Lex Scott Davis have joined the cast of Ricky Stanicky. The film is directed by the award-winning Peter Farelly and written by Teacher of the Year writer, Jeff Bushell.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, praised the personalities involved in the movie:

"We are excited to embark on this new project with comedy legend Peter Farrelly. With Peter's expertise and what are sure-to-be hilarious performances from our stellar cast led by Zac Efron, John Cena and Jermaine Fowler, our Prime Video viewers around the world are in store for a bit of mischief and a lot of laughs."

Ricky Stanicky is an adult comedy project which is expected to roll out next year. John Cena's skirt picture has stirred the interest of movie and wrestling fans alike.

Alongside the Prime Video comedy, the 45-year-old has commitments to the HBO series Peacemaker Season 2.

How did fans react to John Cena's cross-dressing for Ricky Stanicky?

The Cenation Leader's latest picture has been subjected to some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Check out some of them below:

Some WWE fans even compared Cena's attire to that of The Bella Twins, and recalled the latter's catchphrase.

The Cenation Leader returned to WWE last year to jumpstart The Bloodline's implosion story. On the December 31 episode of SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens, he defeated Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

