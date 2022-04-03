"Heat magnet" - Alexa Bliss sends a message to Jake Paul after his WrestleMania 38 appearance

Alexa Bliss sent a message to Jake Paul after he made a special appearance on the WrestleMania 38 pre-show. Jake's older brother Logan Paul was in action at the Show of Shows, as he made his in-ring debut for WWE.

During the kickoff show, Jake joined the expert panel and hinted at possibly stepping foot inside the squared circle at some point. He even threatened to beat any member of the WWE Universe who were heavily booing him.

Taking to Twitter, Bliss reacted to Jake Paul threatening the WWE Universe by praising him. The former RAW Women's Champion called The Problem Child a 'heat magnet' and also gave him props for being a major heel.

Bliss wrote:

"What a heat magnet lol major heel."

Check out Alexa Bliss' reaction to Jake Paul's appearance on the WWE Kickoff Show below:

At WrestleMania 38, Jake's brother Logan teamed up with The Miz. The two men went on to beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Logan also caught the attention of the WWE Universe with an outstanding showing on the night. However, after the match, the YouTuber was betrayed by his tag team partner, The Miz, who hit the Skull Crushing Finale.

What was Alexa Bliss' status for WrestleMania 38 in the lead-up to the show?

Alexa Bliss hasn't been as active in recent times as the WWE Universe would've hoped. The last time she competed in a match in the company was at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, a report from PWInsider had noted that Bliss had not been spotted at the Dallas airport or in the area around the AT&T Stadium, which hosted the Show of Shows.

At the Elimination Chamber show, Bliss competed in the Women's Chamber match to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. She shared the ring with Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, and eventual winner Bianca Belair.

