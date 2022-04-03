WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Results: Stone Cold makes in-ring return; Superstar suffers serious injury - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (Saturday, April 2nd, 2022)

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 kicked off with opening acts from Brantley Gilbert and the Dallas Cowboys' cheerleading team before we headed for the SmackDown tag team title match to kick things off in the ring.

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Results (April 2nd, 2022): The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs - SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Jimmy Uso started the match and Nakamura got some great kicks in early on. The Usos hit Nakamura with a double-team move before Jey and Jimmy isolated The King of Strong Style in their corner.

Rick Boogs came in after a tag and caught Jey in a vertical suplex for a near fall. Boogs lifted both Usos but fell down before he could land a move. He looked to have hurt his knee as Nakamura came in and set Jey up for the Kinshasa but took the superkick.

Jimmy came in with the tag and hit a splash for a near fall. After another superkick, The Usos got the 1D on Nakamura and picked up the win at WrestleMania Saturday. The match may have been cut short due to Boogs being seriously injured.

Result: The Usos def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38

Happy Corbin unloaded on Drew McIntyre as the match started and sent him into the ring post and then to the outside from the apron. Corbin still had control as the match continued and got a near fall off a back suplex. A mistimed distraction from Madcap Moss let McIntyre sneak up from behind and hit a spinebuster on Corbin.

McIntyre took a Deep Six but managed to kick out before taking Corbin down and setting up for the Claymore. Moss dragged Corbin out of the ring to save him before The Scottish Warrior hit a dive over the ropes and took them out. Corbin came back and hit the End of Days but McIntyre kicked out once more.

Drew McIntyre countered a big move and hit the Futureshock DDT before getting a Claymore and a rather quick pinfall at WrestleMania Saturday.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin

After the match, Moss tried to attack McIntyre but he swung his sword at the former. Madcap Moss escaped the strike but Drew McIntyre hit the ring ropes and sliced through two of them.

Grade: B-

The Mysterios vs. The Miz & Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul walked out wearing 'the world's most expensive pokemon card' on a chain around his neck. One would think it would be a legendary but no, it's just a Pikachu. The Miz and Rey Mysterio started things off in the ring and Paul was tagged in early on as the duo hit double team moves in the corner.

Dominik came in and Paul distracted him from the apron before tagging back in for a slam and a near fall. The Miz and Paul hit tandem 'It kicks' before the latter got a big boot and blockbuster in. Dominik managed to fight out of the corner and hit a tornado DDT on The Miz before getting the tag.

Rey Mysterio was caught by The Miz and Logan Paul, but Dominik came in with a dropkick and helped his dad escape. The 619 was countered as well as the 3 Amigos before Paul took Dominik off the apron.

Paul came in and hit Rey with the 3 Amigos himself. Logan Paul went up to the top rope before getting the splash but Dominik broke the pin.

Dominik took out The Miz with a dive to the outside before cornering Paul in the ring where the Mysterios set him up for the double 619 and then the double frog splash. The Miz came in before they could get the pin by sending Dominik into Rey before getting the Skull Crushing Finale for the win at WrestleMania Saturday.

Result: The Miz & Logan Paul def. The Mysterios

Grade: A-

Stephanie McMahon was out next at WrestleMania 38 and introduced us to a future member of the WWE roster, Gable Steveson.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair - RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch came out to the ring in an SUV while Bianca Belair got a marching band to play along with her intro.

Lynch started on the offensive and Belair nearly countered the Manhandle Slam but the champion countered it back into her finisher. Lynch got the Disarm-Her before trying for a few near falls - Big Time Becks was looking for a quick finish. Belair hit a big vertical suplex on the outside before heading back to the ring.

Lynch got a rollup off a counter before Belair got the standing moonsault for a near fall. The latter got another near fall off a 450 splash before Becky Lynch went up top for a botchy senton, kicking Belair in the face instead. Bianca Belair got a spinebuster before Lynch got her knees up and countered the splash.

The champion got caught in the KOD position and tried to escape before landing outside the ring. Lynch used Belair's braid to drag her outside and hit the Manhandle Slam on the ring steps. She failed to get the pin and Bianca Belair countered the Manhandle Slam into the KOD before getting the win at WrestleMania Saturday.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women's Champion

Grade: B

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38

'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes was Vince McMahon's special opponent for Seth Rollins. It has been nearly six years since we last saw him in WWE and now he's back at WrestleMania 38!

Cody had the early advantage and got an arm drag before they countered each other's move. He countered the pedigree and Rollins countered the Cross Rhodes before they both fell outside the ring.

Rollins had control as the match went back to the ring and taunted Cody, welcoming him to the 'big leagues'. Cody hit a dive and sent Rollins over the announce desk before trying for the Disaster Kick but Rollins took him out with a powerbomb on the barricades.

Back in the ring, the two traded near falls before Rollins hit an inverted Superplex followed by the Falcon Arrow. Rollins got a pedigree while Rhodes got the Cody Cutter. Cody hit two Cross Rhodes and a Bionic Elbow before picking up the win with a third Cross Rhodes at WrestleMania Saturday.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

Grade: A

Hall of Famer The Undertaker was out next to greet the crowd before WrestleMania 38 continued.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey got some big moves in early on before taking Charlotte Flair into the corner and locking in a hold using the ropes. Flair tried for a submission of her own and transitioned into a pin before getting a near fall.

She took a knee to the face after Rousey broke free before Flair came back with a spear for another near fall. Rousey got a big suplex before Flair hung her on the ropes. The two superstars fought on the ropes before Rousey dropped.

Rousey hit the Piper's Pit and locked in the armbar but Flair escaped. The latter got a big boot but took a snap suplex. Rousey got the Ankle Lock before Flair reversed it into the same submission.

The Queen locked in the Figure Eight but Rousey reversed it. Flair reversed it again before Ronda Rousey rolled out of the ring. Charlotte Flair was dropped off the apron to the outside before she hit an exploder suplex on the barricades.

Flair took the Piper's Pit near the ropes but she got her foot on the ropes. Rousey took the Natural Selection for a near fall. The official went down in the middle of the chaos and Rousey locked in the Armbar, making Flair tap out.

The referee missed the finish and Rousey was trying to get him on his feet to continue the match. Flair hit the big boot off the distraction and picked up the win at WrestleMania Saturday.

Result: Charlotte Flair def. Ronda Rousey

Grade: A

Now for the main event of WrestleMania Saturday, Kevin Owens was out next for the KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens apologized to Texas for being mean to them but then doubled down on it, calling it the worst possible state.

Owens was going on about how Stone Cold was terrible and then the Hall of Famer's music hit. Austin came in on an ATV before Owens called for the crew to cut the music because it was his show.

The two sat down before Austin called Owens hit a jacka** and a stupid SOB for making fun of him and Texas. Owens kept making fun of the Texans and said that he was looking for a match, despite his injured back.

Owens challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match right there and then before taunting Austin even more. Owens said that Austin was scared of him and told him to go back to his ranch before Stone Cold accepted the challenge.

Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin - No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 38

They called for a referee and we headed for the match right away. The two started brawling and Stone Cold sent KO into the corner before laying down kicks as the crowd went nuts.

Austin asked for a beer and drank it in the ring before tossing Owens to the outside. Stone Cold was beating KO at ringside before dropping him on the barricades.

Owens managed to send Austin into the ring post before beating him with a tripod. KO got a table out and set it up on the barricades but Stone Cold sent him through it instead.

KO and Austin fought their way to the crowd where Owens hit a suplex on the concrete. They brawled their way to ringside where Austin dropped Owens on the announce desk.

Owens got on Austin's ATV and Stone Cold got on it with him before driving him up the ramp where the fight continued. KO took another suplex on the floor before Austin rolled him down the ramp.

Back in the ring, Stone Cold drank more beer before taking a Stunner but managed to kick out. Owens brought a steel chair but Austin dodged his strike and hit the Stunner before getting the win at WrestleMania Saturday.

Result: Stone Cold Steve Austin def. Kevin Owens

Austin slammed a few beers down before hitting Owens with another Stunner. He then called Byron Saxton in the ring to share a beer and hit a Stunner on him too before Night One of WrestleMania 38 went off the air.

Grade: A

Show rating: A+

We got some epic moments tonight at WrestleMania Saturday, including Stone Cold Steve Austin's possible retirement match. Bianca Belair picked up the RAW Women's title while Cody Rhodes made his WWE return after six years at WrestleMania 38.

