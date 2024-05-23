Alexa Bliss sends a message to the late Bray Wyatt on what would've been his 37th birthday

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss penned a heartfelt message for the late Bray Wyatt in her latest tweet. Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24 last year. The WWE Superstar was only 36 years old. Unfortunately, the industry lost one of its brightest stars to a heart attack. The wrestling world collectively mourned Wyatt's death.

Alexa Bliss, a close friend of Wyatt, has sent a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) remembering The Eater of Worlds on his 37th birthday.

"We miss you Windham. Happy Birthday 🤍"

Alexa Bliss loved working with Bray Wyatt on WWE TV

Back in 2022, Little Miss Bliss did an interview with BT Sport. She discussed a lot of topics, including her on-screen alliance with Bray Wyatt. The former RAW Women's Champion revealed that she had a ton of fun while working with Wyatt.

“This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my entire life. I had pitched a character like this, Dark Alexa, way back in NXT, way back, before Blake and Murphy. I’ve always loved doing something different. I don’t love being the same character all the time. I remember I’ve looked and I’ve been like, ‘Man, I’ve been six or seven different versions of myself.’ Which was so fun. I love being able to portray a character. I love being able to go outside of the box, do different things, and this was the most fun."

Alexa's alliance with Bray lasted for a few months before coming to an end at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. That night, Little Miss Bliss betrayed The Fiend and cost him a match against former WWE Champion Randy Orton.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community remembers the late Bray Wyatt on his 37th birthday.