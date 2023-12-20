Alexa Bliss sends a message to Rhea Ripley amid her WWE absence

Alexa Bliss is currently absent from WWE television. She recently took to Twitter/X to react to Rhea Ripley's latest photo.

Bliss has been absent from WWE television and in-ring action for numerous months. Earlier this year, she announced her pregnancy and confirmed that she was expecting her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera. On November 27th, 2023, Bliss and Cabrera welcomed their daughter.

Despite not being active as a WWE performer, Bliss has been active on social media and is seen attending public events from time to time. Taking to Twitter/X, she reacted to Rhea Ripley's photo, which The Eradicator uploaded before this week's Monday Night RAW.

Check out Bliss' comment on Ripley's Instagram post:

Vince Russo was not happy with Rhea Ripley's acting on this week's WWE RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Vince Russo listed his problems with The Judgment Day, claiming that he wasn't happy with the faction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed his issue and also criticized Rhea Ripley's acting. He said:

"Let’s just be honest. You got Finn Balor who is so small and then he talks like the leprechaun from Lucky Charms. That doesn’t work in a group. Then you have Rhea Ripley, every single week her acting is not good and every single week she takes over in the back. They are afraid of her bro. A woman 5’2 gets her up on her shoulder and Rhea Ripley is like [flails arms]. Does anybody see how ridiculous that is? Am I the only one who sees it absolutely ridiculous? I said it all along, Damian Priest has to be a star and you have him in the wrong wrong place."

Ripley will be defending the Women's World Championship at the Day 1 edition of RAW against Ivy Nile.

Ripley will be defending the Women's World Championship at the Day 1 edition of RAW against Ivy Nile.