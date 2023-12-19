"Does anybody see how ridiculous that is?" - Veteran slams Rhea Ripley's acting on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo listed his problem with the Judgment Day, pointing out major flaws in Rhea Ripley's acting on the latest edition of RAW.

The Eradicator looks set to feud with Ivy Nile after what transpired last week. The duo once again had a segment on the red brand this week as Ivy took out Mami while the latter was trying to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between the Creed Brothers and Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed his problems with Finn Balor and Mami while adding that he feels Damian Priest is in the wrong group and deserves better.

"Let’s just be honest. You got Finn Balor who is so small and then he talks like the leprechaun from Lucky Charms. That doesn’t work in a group. Then you have Rhea Ripley, every single week her acting is not good and every single week she takes over in the back. They are afraid of her bro. A woman 5’2 gets her up on her shoulder and Rhea Ripley is like [flails arms]. Does anybody see how ridiculous that is? Am I the only one who sees it absolutely ridiculous? I said it all along, Damian Priest has to be a star and you have him in the wrong wrong place." [From 41:13 onwards]

It also seemed like huge changes could take place in the Judgment Day as JD McDonagh lost a match to R-Truth. However, the group played it off as a joke in a backstage segment.

