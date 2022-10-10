"Lilly will protect you" - Alexa Bliss sends reassuring message to fellow WWE Superstar

It appears that Lilly is capable of protecting more than just Alexa Bliss.

A recent interaction between RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and the WWE Universe was captured on video. It looked like there was a puppet that was trying to bite the EST of WWE.

Belair noticed this and took to social media to joke about it and asked Bliss where Lilly was at the time:

"I think she tried to bite me *crying laughing emoji* @AlexaBliss_WWE where Lilly at?" Bianca Belair said in a tweet.

Bliss responded to Belair's tweet by assuring her that Lilly would protect the RAW Women's Champion:

"Lilly will protect you," Alexa Bliss said in a tweet.

Is now the right time for Alexa Bliss to cross paths with Bray Wyatt?

Will WWE look to pay off the storyline between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt that began a few years ago?

WWE Extreme Rules last night closed with the highly anticipated return of Bray Wyatt. Who hasn't been seen in person on WWE programming since WrestleMania 37.

Bliss took to social media following Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules last night to welcome him back to the company:

"Hello, old friend," Alexa Bliss said in a tweet.

For those who don't remember, Bliss turned on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37, which helped Randy Orton secure the victory in their match.

Wyatt briefly appeared in a Firefly Funhouse segment on RAW the following night before disappearing from television. Wyatt was released months later before he could return to WWE programming.

As of this writing, it's uncertain which brand Wyatt will be assigned to and if there will be any interactions between Wyatt and Bliss on WWE programming going forward.

It's worth noting that Wyatt's QR code from the last episode of RAW came during a backstage segment that featured Bliss.

What do you make of Alexa's comments? Do you think we'll see a confrontation between her and Bray Wyatt on WWE programming soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

