Watch: Alexa Bliss sends a six-word message after returning with a gimmick change on RAW

After waiting for a long time, the WWE Universe finally witnessed the return of Alexa Bliss this week on Monday Night RAW.

WWE Official Adam Pearce revealed Bliss as the opponent of Sonya Deville, who was stripped of her authority powers and will just be an in-ring performer in the future.

Interestingly, the former multi-time women's champion returned with a gimmick change. She made her way to the ring in a remixed version of her old theme song and also seemed to have reverted to her old gimmick to an extent. However, she still had the evil doll Lilly with her, hinting that her dark gimmick was not entirely gone. In the match, she squashed Deville, pinning her quickly after delivering the Twisted Bliss.

Following her return, WWE shared a brief clip of Alexa Bliss on their official Instagram handle where she asked fans if they missed her before adding that she was back.

"Did you miss me? I'm back!" said Bliss.

What's next for Alexa Bliss following her long-awaited RAW return?

Alexa Bliss was away from WWE television for a while before making her return tonight on Monday Night RAW. She last wrestled inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, where she was defeated by the eventual winner Bianca Belair.

A former three-time RAW Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Bliss has been away from the title scene for quite some time now. Her dark supernatural gimmick started well due to her alliance with Bray Wyatt in 2020.

However, following Wyatt's release last year, fans have highly criticized her and repeatedly asked WWE to bring back her old gimmick of The Goddess.

We did see glimpses of that old gimmick tonight on RAW, and it is to be seen if she completely drops her dark gimmick, including the Lilly doll, in the coming weeks.

Fans are excited to see Alexa Bliss back. Many want to see her return to the title scene and challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, taking revenge for her Elimination Chamber loss. We'll have to wait and see if that's the direction WWE goes with her.

