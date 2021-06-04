Alexa Bliss sends two-word tweet to Murphy after his WWE release

Alexa Bliss recently sent a tweet to her former partner Murphy, who was let go by WWE.

Murphy's WWE run came to an end two days ago and he was released by the company along with several other top talents. Bliss was once engaged to be married to Murphy, but things didn't work out between the two. They eventually split in 2018 but remained close friends.

Alexa Bliss has now posted a response to Murphy's latest tweet in which he shared his email address for booking inquiries. Bliss praised Murphy and called him "super talented." Check out the tweet below:

Alexa Bliss and Murphy had an onscreen alliance in the previous decade

Alexa Bliss had a brief alliance with Murphy and Wesley Blake back when she was a mainstay on WWE NXT. Bliss was called up to the main roster during the 2016 WWE Draft. It has been about five years since Bliss came up to the main roster and has already carved a Hall of Fame career for herself.

Murphy did well for himself on the main roster and is a former RAW Tag Team Champion and a Cruiserweight Champion. He seemed to be gaining momentum upon joining Seth Rollins' faction in early 2020.

Murphy eventually turned on Rollins during their angle with the Mysterio family and the rivalry came to an end with Murphy scoring a huge win over Rollins. The former Cruiserweight Champion had also gotten into a romantic angle with Aalyah Mysterio around this time, but the storyline was later dropped.

Alexa Bliss even put up a tweet supporting Murphy's on-screen romance with Aalyah back then, but she received major flak from the WWE Universe.

Try to make one comment supporting my ex & now I’m the bad guy 🙄 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Murphy didn't do much of note during his final months in WWE. However, he possesses incredible in-ring skills and would be a great acquisition for any promotion that manages to sign him.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling. Here's the link for it.

Edited by Kartik Arry