Alexa Bliss cleared to make her return inside the Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss has been away from in-ring action for quite a while now, but that will soon change this week. During the latest episode of RAW, it was announced that Bliss had been added as the final entrant in the Women's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday.

The announcement came right after her therapy session segment, where she was handed the bizarre Lilly doll back to her. The doctor informed Bliss that she had been cured as much as she could be cured and can now do what she intends on doing.

Following the huge announcement, the former RAW Women's Champion took to her Twitter account to address the upcoming appearance on Elimination Chamber by writing:

"So tell me. Anyone else have Saturday plans??? #WWEChamber"

The Women's Elimination Chamber is packed with top superstars ready to claim their shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Alexa Bliss is back with her Lilly Doll and has been termed "cured"

Alexa Bliss looks like she will be continuing her supernatural gimmick. During her therapy segment, the doctor revealed the shreds of the original Lilly doll to her, saying he stuffed the pieces in another replica doll and handed it to Bliss.

Now that Bliss will return at the Women's Elimination Chamber match, we're not quite sure if more weird supernatural shenanigans will pursue it or not. Fans have been quite divisive about her supernatural gimmick, especially after the release of Bray Wyatt, where it all began.

While Bliss has previously stated she likes portraying new characters, it'd be interesting to see how the new and improved Alexa will fit into the women's locker room.

What is your favorite gimmick of Bliss? Let us know in the comments below.

