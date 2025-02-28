Alexa Bliss set to win the Elimination Chamber for major reasons, believes former WWE star

Former WWE star Aiden English recently shared his prediction for the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match. He provided reasons why he believes Alexa Bliss will win the six-woman gimmick match and potentially headline WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The Five Feet of Fury made her WWE return at the 2025 Royal Rumble after a two-year absence from in-ring action. Although Alexa Bliss did not emerge victorious in the 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match, she has earned a spot to compete at the premium live event in Toronto, Canada.

On the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, Aiden English anticipated The Goddess winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, believing she was set for a remarkable return run leading to The Showcase of the Immortals. He highlighted a potential clash with Rhea Ripley as a compelling matchup.

The former WWE star reasoned that other wrestlers had various avenues, while Alexa Bliss was poised for a major resurgence.

"I wasn't exactly what I was expecting, but [Alexa] Bliss and Rhea [Ripley] would be a hell of a matchup [at WrestleMania]," English said. "I think [for] pure interest and because there's other options on the tables for some of the other competitors, I think Alexa is going to have a hell of a return run here from the [Royal] Rumble through 'Mania," he added. [From 33:07 - 33:47]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Bill Apter on why Alexa Bliss could win the WWE Elimination Chamber

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently shared his prediction for the six-woman chain-linked steel structure match at the Rogers Centre on March 1st. He discussed this on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast.

Bill Apter claimed that Alexa Bliss would win the Elimination Chamber, pointing to her lack of favor among others.

"I don't think this is gonna happen, but for some reason, I feel like Alexa Bliss might come out of this because nobody is picking her."

Fans will have to wait and see if Little Miss Bliss gets a big win in the Chamber match to possibly face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Title.

