Alexa Bliss shares what she was not able to do in WWE

Amid her hiatus from WWE, Alexa Bliss recently took to social media to share something she could not do in the Stamford-based promotion.

Bliss was last seen in World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She locked horns with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship but could not win. However, since then, Little Miss Bliss has been out of action due to maternity leave. She gave birth to her daughter on November 23.

Alexa Bliss recently took to Twitter for a Q 'n' A session. During this, a fan asked about her favorite WWE gear of all time. The star replied that it was her "Wednesday Addams" gear but she was not able to wear it.

"My Wednesday Addams gear I never got to wear," Bliss tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss received some kind words from Braun Strowman

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Braun Strowman congratulated Alexa Bliss and her husband for the birth of their daughter, Hendrix Rouge.

While he was not able to meet the baby because of his busy schedule, but he was looking forward to it:

"I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being," he said.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see The Goddess back in the squared circle again. So far, WWE has not provided a timeline for Bliss's return.

Poll : Do you want to see Alexa Bliss return to the ring? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion