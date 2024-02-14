Alexa Bliss shares adorable personal update amid WWE return rumors

Alexa Bliss is due for a WWE return, but she does not seem to be in a hurry.

Earlier today on Instagram, Little Miss Bliss shared a photo of her baby, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, hiding the face. However, in the playful story, Bliss presented her daughter as the little mermaid.

Check out Alexa's Instagram story below:

Alexa's Instagram story

One of her updates days prior to Royal Rumble seemingly indicated a return to the ring in the not-too-distant future. Bliss was last seen at last year's January event wrestling Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

When Alexa Bliss revealed the truth about not having held a WWE Title in a long time

Alexa Bliss is a five-time Women's Champion in the pro-wrestling juggernaut. She also had a successful run in the tag team division alongside Asuka and Nikki Cross. Despite being a successful singles star with a remarkable number of World Title wins, Little Miss Bliss eventually never got the taste of victory in a contest with the top prize up for grabs.

Speaking about the matter during an interview for BT Sport, Bliss stated that she would rather see newer blood get opportunities with titles:

"I just feel like I've won. We see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it's nice to see new people hold titles. I'm really super excited when Liv won the title so it's cool to have different opponents and if I'm not going to be a champion I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So it's nice to see the other girls have their moments. But I also want to be the character that's working across from them. I would love to be champ again, but for me, it's the creative aspect that really drives me."

She also had associated herself with The Empress prior to her WWE hiatus, who is once again the Women's Tag Team Champion. Asuka and Kairi Sane currently perform on SmackDown, and the duo are aligned with Women's Champion IYO SKY.

Do you see Alexa Bliss join the SmackDown or RAW roster upon return? Sound off in the comments section below!

