Alexa Bliss shares adorable, rare image of her daughter Hendrix

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently shared a rare image of her newly born daughter on social media.

Alexa Bliss was last seen in action during her match against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. The 32-year-old lost the fight, as she was thrown off by the presence of Uncle Howdy. Following the match, The Goddess took a break from wrestling to focus on her pregnancy.

On November 27, the WWE Superstar and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, welcomed their baby girl into the world. The couple named their daughter Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. Alexa Bliss recently took to her Instagram account to share an adorable and rare picture of her daughter:

"Getting Miss Hendrix Started early on the band tees and "vans"🖤," she wrote.

Here is a screengrab of Alexa Bliss' Instagra story:

Screengrab of the Instagram story.

Alexa Bliss reflects on the importance of time away from wrestling

Professional wrestling takes a huge toll on a wrestler's body. Having some time away from the business is essential for a performer's physical and mental health. Time away from the squared circle can be great for any talent in the long run.

In an interview with The Messanger, Bliss talked about the benefits of time away from the wrestling business. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion revealed that the break from wrestling allows the superstars to evolve their character, which is the key to longevity in professional wrestling:

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," she said.

How long will Bliss stay away from WWE? Upon her comeback, will she be able to replicate the success Becky Lynch got after becoming a mother? Sound off in the comments section below.

