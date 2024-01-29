Alexa Bliss shares adorable update of her daughter meeting her best friend backstage at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Alexa Bliss was one of the names rumored to be making her return as part of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match because she lives in Florida and would be close by.

Bliss welcomed her daughter mere weeks ago, and while she wasn't part of the show, the former RAW Women's Champion was backstage meeting up with her friends and recently shared an adorable update of her daughter Hendrix with Nia Jax at Royal Rumble.

Alexa Bliss' daughter got to meet Nia Jax

Jax was still dressed in her Royal Rumble attire at the time of the photo, while Hendrix showed off her beautiful knitted Converse.

Bliss has shared several personal updates with her daughter over the past few months but has intentionally ensured her face is always covered to protect her.

When will Alexa Bliss make her long-overdue return to WWE?

Following Royal Rumble, it appears that this is the question for many fans. Bliss has been out of action for a calendar year since her last match came back at The Royal Rumble in 2023, and fans can't wait for her to make her return.

Following Bray Wyatt's tragic passing back in August, there is a belief that Bliss will be able to make her return at the same time as Braun Strowman, and the two stars can then unite with Bo Dallas to create a stable to pay tribute to Wyatt.

Bliss was a major part of Wyatt's character after he became The Fiend, and she was able to continue his work following his WWE release back in 2021. Fans have been pushing for something similar to happen when she is cleared to return to the company.

Braun Strowman was sidelined since May 2023 when he suffered a neck injury and is now waiting to be cleared to return to WWE. It is unclear if this will be before or after WrestleMania in April.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will make her WWE return on the Road to WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts and predictions for her impending return in the comments section below.

