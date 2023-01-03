Alexa Bliss shares defiant message ahead of championship match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss sent a message ahead of her upcoming match against Bianca Belair on RAW.

Little Miss Bliss will take on the EST of WWE for the RAW Women's Championship this week on RAW. Bliss defeated Bayley in a number one contenders match three weeks back to earn the title opportunity. She has also displayed erratic behavior in the last few weeks and attacked Belair with a glass vase after Bray Wyatt's logo flashed on the screen behind her.

The two women will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle on the upcoming edition of RAW. Bliss took to Twitter to send a message, stating that she's won the title in the past and will be looking forward to repeating the history once again.

"I’ve done it before… & I can do it again," tweeted Bliss.

Alexa Bliss reflected on working with Bray Wyatt in WWE

Alexa Bliss' association with Bray Wyatt was one of the most bizarre storylines of the pandemic era. Little Miss Bliss played a key role in Wyatt's feud against Randy Orton. However, she betrayed the Fiend at WrestleMania 37, costing him the match against the Apex Predator.

Bliss recently shared her thoughts on working with the Eater of the Worlds on BT Sport's What Went Down. Here's what she had to say:

"He [Bray Wyatt] is such a creative genius that it made me want to step my game up. We had conversations before, but not like this, so whenever he would say, 'Okay, so I have this idea for this, this, this, this, this,' it made me realize that I'm on this fast-moving train and I either have to step up or get the hell off. It was one of those things. He's a fast-moving train."

While Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt have not come face-to-face since the latter's return to WWE, Wyatt has made his presence felt in multiple segments involving the former women's champion. His presence has also affected Alexa's behavior and recently led to the Five Feet of Fury attacking her close friend Bianca Belair.

Who do you think will win the RAW Women's Championship match tonight? Sound off below, and let us know!

