"I either have to step up or get the hell off" – Alexa Bliss on working with fellow WWE Superstar

Alexa Bliss has provided an insight into how she communicated with Bray Wyatt behind the scenes while they worked together in WWE.

Between July 2020 and April 2021, Bliss performed as a horror-themed version of her popular character after being brainwashed by Wyatt. Her final appearance alongside the former WWE Champion came at WrestleMania 37, where Wyatt's The Fiend persona lost to Randy Orton.

On BT Sport's What Went Down, Bliss recalled how she tried to improve her own performances to match Wyatt's enthusiasm and work ethic:

"He is such a creative genius that it made me want to step my game up. We had conversations before, but not like this, so whenever he would say, 'Okay, so I have this idea for this, this, this, this, this,' it made me realize that I'm on this fast-moving train and I either have to step up or get the hell off. It was one of those things. He's a fast-moving train." [1:54 – 2:24]

The latest episode of RAW featured another major development involving Bliss. Wyatt's logo appeared behind the 31-year-old during a backstage interview. Moments later, she smashed RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair over the head with a vase.

What advice did Bray Wyatt give Alexa Bliss?

Many WWE Superstars' on-screen personas revolve around their abilities as in-ring performers. By contrast, Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt mostly used character work to progress their storylines.

In preparation for their segments, Wyatt told Bliss to watch documentaries about cult leader Charles Manson and serial killer John Wayne Gacy:

"He's creatively always going, always thinking of the next thing, always saying, 'Hey, have you seen this documentary? Watch this documentary. Watch this because there's something here you can take from John Wayne Gacy, there's something you can take from the Manson situation,'" Bliss added. "He's like, 'There's all these things you can take from it,' so I'd never put so much research into a character as I did when I was with Bray." [2:24 – 2:49]

Bliss also revealed in the interview how she felt about her WWE Fastlane 2021 win over 14-time world champion Randy Orton.

Would you like Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt to reunite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes