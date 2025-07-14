Alexa Bliss shares emotional update with her daughter; Charlotte Flair reacts

Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently shared an emotional social media update featuring her daughter, Hendrix Rogue Cabrera. Little Miss Bliss' tag team partner Charlotte Flair also shared her reaction to the update.
The Queen and Five Feet of Fury wrestled at the Evolution Premium Live Event last night. The two competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Flair and Bliss worked well as a team and put forth a praiseworthy performance. However, the contest ended with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez retaining the gold.
Alexa Bliss' daughter also attended the all-women's PLE last night. The 33-year-old took to her X/Twitter account to post an emotional update with a picture of herself hugging her daughter. The tweet caught the attention of Charlotte Flair, who responded with a "face holding back tears" emoji.
"🥹," Flair reacted.
You can check out Flair's tweet below:
Alexa Bliss opens up about her hidden Bray Wyatt tribute
Appearing on a recent edition of The Nikki and Brie Show, Alexa Bliss revealed that she carries a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) with her all the time.
The Goddess noted that she had a piece of Wyatt's gear stitched onto her skirt. She also showed a custom bracelet with 'The Eater of Worlds' gear on it. Bliss added that it was how they paid their respect to Bray's vision and kept his memory alive.
"That’s one of the things I try to always keep a part of it with me. And I actually have a piece of his gear on my skirt. My skirt has a patch of his gear. And then we all have -- I’ll grab it one second. We all have these bracelets with his gear on it. And so this is the gear that’s also on my skirt. And you know, it’s how do we, you know, respect Windham’s [Bray Wyatt] vision and keep his memory alive without, you know, making it a tribute, making it more of like this is Alexa now, and this is part of her past that’s always going to be with her… It's one of my prized possessions," she said.
You can check out the entire interview in the video below:
Despite the initial teases, Alexa Bliss has maintained her distance from The Wyatt Sicks. It will be interesting to see if the SmackDown star ever crosses paths with the mysterious faction in the future.
