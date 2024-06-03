Alexa Bliss shares heartbreaking personal update amid WWE hiatus

While Alexa Bliss is currently on a hiatus from WWE, she has kept fans regularly updated with her life through posts on social media. The former RAW Women's Champion recently shared a heartbreaking personal update concerning her daughter Hendrix.

Little Miss Bliss has been away from WWE programming since Royal Rumble last year. While her initial absence was due to storyline reasons, Bliss later revealed that she was pregnant and thus went on maternity leave. Alexa and her husband Ryan Cabrera welcomed their first child, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, into the world in November last year. While many have been expecting the former women's champion to make a return, that has not been the case so far.

Amid her hiatus, Alexa Bliss revealed that Hendrix "was born with torticollis" which has "caused her to have moderate to severe plagiocephaly." She added that stretches and attempts to reposition her head at home have not worked and thus her daughter needs to wear a helmet.

"I keep seeing a lot of questions about Hendrix’s helmet - she was born with torticollis which caused her to have moderate to severe plagiocephaly. Despite trying to do lots of stretches & repositioning at home, it just didn’t work & now needs to wear the helmet. The helmet hopefully will help reposition so she doesn’t have any issues later on :) anyone else with helmet babies have any tips?" she wrote.

For those unaware, plagiocephaly is when a baby develops a flat spot on one side of the head or the back of the head. If left untreated, it can cause developmental, neurological, or psychological difficulties.

Alexa Bliss could soon return to WWE programming

Little Miss Bliss was last seen in action at Royal Rumble 2023 where she faced Bianca Belair. After Bliss lost the match, she was confronted by Uncle Howdy and many believed that she would be joining the mysterious character and Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds died suddenly last year but there are still plans to bring back Uncle Howdy, and there have been several teases for the same recently.

Many speculate that Alexa Bliss could be a part of the rumored Wyatt 6 faction, which is likely to accompany Howdy upon his return to WWE. The former RAW Women's Champion recently sent a cryptic message on social media, adding further fuel to the fire.

