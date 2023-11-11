Alexa Bliss shares personal pregnancy update

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently shared a personal pregnancy update on social media.

Alexa Bliss is a huge name on the Stamford-based company's female roster. She is the first superstar to win both the SmackDown Women's Championship and the RAW Women's Championship. Her last match in WWE was against Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship at Royal Rumble earlier this year. The Goddess lost the match and has been on a hiatus since. She has been out of action due to her pregnancy.

Alexa Bliss recently took to her Instagram account to share a personal pregnancy detail. The WWE Superstar posted a story revealing that she has reached the stage where her entire body has swollen.

"I'm at the point of pregnancy, where my entire body is swollen. My face. My hands. My feet. My ankles. Love It," Alexa Bliss wrote.

Here is a screengrab of Alexa's Instagram story:

A screengrab of Bliss' Instagram story

The 32-year-old is expecting a baby girl in December. It will be interesting to see when she decides to make her return to WWE.

Alexa Bliss opens up on importance of time away from wrestling

It is a well-known fact that professional wrestling takes a huge toll on a wrestler's body. Getting some time off is necessary for a wrestler's body and mind. Time away from competing can be great for any talent in the long run.

In an interview with The Messanger, Alexa Bliss talked about the advantages of time away from the ring. The WWE Superstar revealed that it allows wrestlers to evolve their character and is the key to longevity in the business. It also helps develop intrigue towards a wrestler and their character among the audience.

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," she said.

What are your expectations from The Goddess' return to WWE? Will she replicate the success The Man got after becoming a mother? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here