Alexa Bliss shares personal update amid WWE hiatus

The former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss shared a heartwarming message for her husband, Ryan Cabrera, amid her WWE hiatus.

The 32-year-old female star's last in-ring encounter was against Bianca Belair at this year's Royal Rumble. However, Bliss was unable to capture the RAW Women's Championship from The EST.

During the contest, she was thrown off her game by the presence of the late Bray Wyatt's ally, Uncle Howdy. After this defeat, Little Miss Bliss stepped away from the ring to focus on her pregnancy.

Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera welcomed their adorable baby girl, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, into the world on November 27. In her heartfelt tweet, the 32-year-old WWE Superstar expressed her admiration for her husband's role as a devoted father.

Overwhelmed with joy, Alexa Bliss acknowledged her immense fortune in building a beautiful family with Hendrix and her partner.

"I'm in awe at what an amazing daddy my husband already is. Such a lucky little family. Love you Ryan," she wrote.

Check out the screengrab of the WWE Superstar below:

Bliss's message for her husband, Ryan Cabrera:

Alexa Bliss shares thoughts on being away from WWE

As mentioned earlier, the former RAW Women's Champion has been away from in-ring action since January 2023.

In an interview with The Messenger, Little Miss Bliss was asked to reflect on her thoughts on being away from World Wrestling Entertainment. She noted that taking a break from active competition helped her reinvent her on-screen character, which is a good thing.

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," she said.

As Bliss embarks on this journey of motherhood, the WWE Universe eagerly awaits her return to the ring. Only time will tell how long with until the 32-year-old star makes her massive return to WWE.

