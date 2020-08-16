Alexa Bliss shares plans for her and Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross joined forces in 2019. They were in pursuit of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. They won their first Championship when they beat three other teams in a Fatal Fourway Match. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice. The only other team to hold the Titles twice is the Golden Role Models.

Alexa Bliss' plans for her and Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss was a guest on this week's Table Talk. On the show, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion spoke about the attire she had sported earlier and what plans she has for herself and Nikki Cross.

"I want to involve Nikki Cross because we haven't done cosplay together. I'm hoping, fingers crossed, it goes through. With all the outfits, you have to get them approved through legal so you're not infringing on any copyright. So everything is 'inspired by' instead of cosplay. Hopefully, it goes through and you'll be able to see it soon." (h/t Fightful)

Currently, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have been having issues on-screen. A few weeks back, Nikki Cross was seen pushing Alexa Bliss away after she lost her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match to Bayley. That was the episode when The Fiend appeared behind Bliss and caught her in the Mandible Claw.

Now, it looks like Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are on different paths, but maybe they will reunite after WWE SummerSlam if she isn't involved in the feud between The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss looked to get an explanation out of The Monster Among Men for saying that he didn't care about her when The Fiend attacked her. But instead of an explanation, Braun Strowman attacked her, and Gorilla Press Slammed her before The Fiend appeared to check on her.

The rivalry between the Universal Champion and The Fiend has gotten very personal. Their upcoming match at WWE SummerSlam will be the third time the two WWE Superstars will go one on one against each other. Braun Strowman won the first encounter that took place at MITB, and Wyatt won the Wyatt Swamp Fight that took place at WWE Extreme Rules.