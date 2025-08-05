Alexa Bliss shares rare private update following RAW

Alexa Bliss shared a rare personal update following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran was in action in a title match over the weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez at SummerSlam over the weekend. Bliss took to her Instagram story following RAW to share a rare personal update. She shared an image with her daughter and boasted about still holding a title.

"Title in one hand. Daughter in the other," she wrote.

Bliss shared a personal update following RAW. [Image credit: Alexa Bliss on Instagram]

The Judgment Day challenged for the Women's Tag Team Championship last night on WWE RAW in a rematch from SummerSlam. Bliss and Flair emerged victorious once again on this week's episode of the red brand to retain the title.

Alexa Bliss makes an interesting claim about her future with Charlotte Flair in WWE

Alexa Bliss recently made an interesting claim about her partnership with Charlotte Flair.

The popular star was absent from the company for two years before her return at the Royal Rumble 2025. She returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match and got a thunderous ovation from the crowd. Charlotte Flair also returned during the Rumble bout earlier this year and won the bout. However, she failed to defeat Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 to become champion.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bliss teased the return of supernatural elements to her character. The 33-year-old is often seen with a doll she refers to as "Lilly" and suggested that Charlotte Flair might wind up portraying Lilly on WWE television.

"One thing I've always said about my character is that it's always evolving. I do have my next idea already for my character, but right now my character's not friends with Charlotte. And that's been a lot of fun, and who knows, maybe Charlotte will become the next Lilly," she said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Only time will tell how long Bliss and Flair can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championship after capturing them at WWE SummerSlam.

