WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently shared a rare update featuring her daughter on social media.

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television ever since her match against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. Following a loss at the Premium Live Event, the former Money In The Bank winner decided to take a break from wrestling to focus on her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, became parents on November 27, 2023. The couple named their baby girl Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently took to her Instagram stories to share a personal update. The Goddess posted a picture of herself alongside her daughter:

"Morning Cuddles," wrote Bliss.

Alexa Bliss believes it is essential for a performer to have time away from wrestling

WWE Superstars are usually on the road throughout the year and hardly get to take time away from the business. This continuous turmoil can be challenging for any individual.

In an interview with The Messenger, Bliss opened up about the importance of time away from the business. The WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion revealed that a break from wrestling allows performers to evolve their character, which is the key to longevity in professional wrestling.

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," she said.

