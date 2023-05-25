Alexa Bliss shares short message to fans as WWE hiatus continues

It's been a while since we've seen Alexa Bliss on WWE programming. Little Miss Bliss hasn't competed for WWE since losing a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at this year's Royal Rumble.

During her time away from WWE, Bliss has kept herself busy appearing on popular shows like That's My Jam and Fox's The Masked Singer. But the WWE Universe misses Bliss and would like to see her back on RAW or SmackDown in the near future.

While we haven't heard too much from Bliss as of late regarding her WWE absence, she did take to social media this afternoon to touch base with her fans, tweeting out:

"Just wanted to say Hi & love y'all. *Black heart emoji*," Alexa Bliss said in a tweet.

Alexa Bliss reflects on being with WWE for a decade

While Alexa Bliss hasn't been on WWE programming much in 2023, she's still been with the company for quite some time now.

Earlier this month, Bliss took to social media to celebrate a decade with the company, tweeting out:

"Today marks 10 years since I started my first day in WWE. Grateful for every moment *black heart emoji* @WWE," Bliss said in a tweet.

While Bliss has been with the company for ten years. She's only been on the main roster for seven, as she was called up from NXT in 2016.

As to why we aren't seeing Bliss on RAW or SmackDown right now, reports have suggested that Bliss and Bray Wyatt will eventually return to programming as a duo. Wyatt's current absence on WWE programming is why Bliss is sitting at home. But these reports haven't been confirmed.

What do you make of Little Miss Bliss' comments? Do you miss seeing her on WWE programming every week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

