Alexa Bliss shares a wholesome family photo after Christmas, sends a four-word message

Alexa Bliss took to Instagram to share a wholesome photo with her husband, Ryan Cabrera, and their newborn daughter.

Bliss has been out of action for almost a year. Her last match was at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event when she faced Bianca Belair and unsuccessfully challenged her for the RAW Women's Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Bliss shared a photo of her alongside Cabrera and their daughter. The couple recently welcomed their first child. The former RAW Women's Champion also sent a heartwarming four-word message.

"The Best Christmas Present" wrote Bliss

Braun Strowman sent a message to Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss previously teamed up in the Mixed Match Challenge.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman sent a message to the former RAW Women's Champion. He spoke quite highly of Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera.

Strowman also congregated the couple after the birth of their first child. He said:

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being."

Bliss could potentially make her WWE return in 2024. However, an official date of her return is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Strowman also continues to recover from his current injury. The former Universal Champion is also expected to make a return in 2024 and once again step into the squared circle.

