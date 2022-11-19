Alexa Bliss shows off gruesome injury

Alexa Bliss has given fans a glimpse at her most recent injury, sharing a photo of the mishap to her Twitter page.

The RAW Superstar recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka before dropping the title to Damage CTRL at Crown Jewel. She has recently updated fans on an injury she suffered at home.

On Twitter, Bliss shared the following photo, with the caption:

"Get home - dogs are so excited that they split my lip… fantastic"

Bliss had been sharing updates with fans throughout the day about her return home to see her pets - for the first time in weeks, earlier posting:

"First time home since Oct 26th - only for 8 hours. But worth getting to see pups before having to fly back out in a few hours"

Currently on RAW, Alexa Bliss has been named a member of Bianca Belair's team for the upcoming Survivor Series: War Games premium live event. She will be on the team alongside tag team partner Asuka, recent returnee Mia Yim and another mystery member. They will go up against Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

Could Alexa Bliss undergo a character change soon?

When Alexa Bliss returned to the ring earlier this year, she starred in a series of viginettes that bid farewell to her former spooky character. However, with Bray Wyatt's comeback, could the former SmackDown Women's Champion be returning to her old ways?

In an interview with WWE Deutschland, Bliss shared some insight on how she has previously portrayed different characters in the company:

"It is [strange], and that's why I think about it a lot more recently because I don't really know where I'm at right now when it comes to character-wise. So I think about like, 'Man, I've been eight to nine different personas in my career.' I tried to always evolve, and I am actually trying to even change from what I'm doing now," said Bliss. (H/T Wrestling INC.)

There have also been hints on screen that Bliss might be straying away from her current happy-go-lucky persona. Wyatt's logo has appeared beside her during numerous events.

What do you think is next for Little Miss Bliss? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

