Alexa Bliss shuts down fan joking about her absence from WWE television

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss addressed a fan making a joke about her having to wait in catering in WWE.

Bliss has been absent from WWE programming ever since the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. While she was an entrant in the women's chamber match, Bianca Belair won it. Before the event, The Goddess was seen in several vignettes where she was working on getting back to RAW while talking to a mental health specialist about her obsession with the haunted doll, Lilly.

While Alexa Bliss has not been seen on television for a while now, it appears that she's not been sitting around. The former women's champion was at a WWE 2K22 event yesterday but faced travel issues. She tweeted about how long she was spending at the airport, saying that her flight had been delayed once again. The Goddess also mentioned that she had bad luck whenever she was traveling for work.

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE - I’ll be there soon LA - I hope #BlissComplaints I’m so happy I’ve gotten to spend 4 hours today in the airport & get to spend another 3 hours here bc of flight delays lol I swear I ONLY have bad luck when I travel for work- I’ll be there soon LA - I hope I’m so happy I’ve gotten to spend 4 hours today in the airport & get to spend another 3 hours here bc of flight delays lol I swear I ONLY have bad luck when I travel for work 😂 - I’ll be there soon LA - I hope 😩 #BlissComplaints

A fan replied that it was probably good training for her, as she would have to wait in catering for WWE. This was a reference to a running joke that stars who are not used by the company in shows are still often forced to hang around backstage, and they usually do so in the catering area.

Bliss replied to the fan, shutting down his joke and saying that it was hardly original.

Fans are waiting for Alexa Bliss' WWE in-ring return but might have to wait a while

Recently, Alexa Bliss answered a fan's question about when she would be returning to a WWE ring. She said that it was not up to her.

Given her recent absence from WWE programming, fans have been worried about her WWE status and have been regularly asking her when she will return on social media.

At the moment, it appears that the company does not have plans for her at WrestleMania. The show is only two weeks away, and there are no storylines surrounding her yet.

