Alexa Bliss signs major deal joining CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, & other WWE stars; sends 5-word message

Alexa Bliss has signed a huge new deal which sees her join up with several top names including CM Punk, Liv Morgan, and Drew McIntyre. The star took to social media to send a five-word message.

Bliss finally returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble this year after two years on the shelf. She had taken time away from the promotion for quite a few reasons including an illness and also the birth of her first child. Now that she's back, she has signed a new deal with the company. There were reports earlier that there were some issues in the new deal between Bliss and WWE, but the two parties came to an agreement in time for the 'Rumble.

Alexa Bliss took to her X (fka Twitter) account to thank Deadline for the coverage and also thanked Paradigm Agency with a five-word message. With the new deal she has signed with Paradigm, she has joined names like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, and other WWE stars. They are all represented at Paradigm, as the agency has quickly become one of the most trusted names to represent top WWE stars.

"Thank you @deadline @SocialRosy @paradigmagency 🫶, " she wrote.

While Alexa Bliss has signed with Paradigm, she will also still be repped by Michael Garnett at Leverage Management and Marc Cabrera and Dan Abrams at Polsinelli PC.

