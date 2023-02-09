Alexa Bliss teases a massive return after recent title loss, sends a cryptic tweet

Alexa Bliss has teased her WWE return after her latest loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

At the show, The Five Feet of Fury unsuccessfully challenged The EST of WWE for the RAW Women's Championship. Leading up to the match, Uncle Howdy also got involved in Bliss' storyline.

Taking to Twitter, the former RAW Women's Champion sent out a cryptic tweet, confirming that she will soon return to television.

"Don't worry about where I've been ... you'll see soon..." wrote Bliss

Should Bianca Belair move on from the Alexa Bliss feud?

Bianca Belair has defeated Alexa Bliss twice in recent weeks. The chances of a trilogy between the two women seem minimal at the moment.

According to Bill Apter, Belair should move on from the Bliss feud and could engage in a rivalry with Asuka for WrestleMania 39. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter discussed the potential in a match between Belair and Asuka. He said:

"So I'm looking down the list in my head. Let me see who I would. Asuka. It took me a minute to start with my mind going down the roster of women. But Asuka, Asuka is trimmed down. She's very exciting to watch, you never know what she's going to do next. That's also the same way Bianca is. You can never predict what she is going to do. It's going to be a big, good, fast match if it happens."

Asuka returned to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She entered the Women's Rumble and was one of the final three competitors, alongside Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

The Empress of Tomorrow also returned with a new gimmick and attitude. WWE could have similar plans for Bliss' current character arc.

Who do you think Alexa Bliss should feud with upon her return? Sound off in the comment section below.

