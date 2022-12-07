Alexa Bliss teases return to her former character following victory on WWE RAW

Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss moved one step closer to the top of the card on this week's episode of RAW. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in a triple threat bout to earn a matchup with Bayley, a former Women's Champion in her own right.

The WWE Women's division has benefited significantly from Alexa Bliss. The Five Feet of Fury's involvement with The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a storyline a few years ago led to a character change for the former Women's Champion. However, Alexa ultimately reverted to her natural state and won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Asuka.

WWE has been teasing a return to Alexa's previous gimmick in recent weeks. Bray Wyatt's long-awaited comeback occurred at this year's Extreme Rules, making it one of the moments to remember in 2022. During Alexa's backstage appearance on the November 28 episode of the red brand, Bray Wyatt's logo was briefly shown behind her, potentially alluding to her resumption of her former role.

This week, Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat match to earn a place in a bout against Bayley, who had just won a Triple Threat of her own by defeating Asuka and Rhea Ripley. Bayley and Alexa Bliss will square off in a one-on-one match, with the victor facing Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

The rumors of Alexa returning to her former character and affiliation with Bray Wyatt intensified when she stated in a backstage interview with Kathy Kelly that she would display her aggressive side in her fight against Bayley the following week.

The WWE Universe seems to be split on whether a gimmick change for Little Miss Bliss is a good thing. Only time will tell whether Alexa embraces who she truly is.

The previous time Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt shared a storyline

Alexa Bliss last appeared in a storyline with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37, where she played a significant part in the Fiend's defeat at the hands of The Viper Randy Orton. After the incident, Bray Wyatt took a break from the organization and was ultimately released.

At this year's Extreme Rules, Wyatt made his eagerly anticipated comeback. Bray is going through a storyline with Uncle Howdy who says that the Eater of the World is still wearing a mask and not showing his true self. The apparition has advised Bray to "revel" in who he is.

It would be fascinating to watch Alexa play her old role again, rekindle her relationship with Bray Wyatt, and revel in who she is.

Will Alexa really embrace her prior self? Sound off in the comments section below!

