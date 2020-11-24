Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross announced for WWE RAW tonight

The WWE has announced a main event-worthy women's match for tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, as Nikki Cross will go one-on-one with Alexa Bliss.

The storyline between these two women has been brewing for months now, and they will finally meet in the ring tonight on RAW. Cross will no doubt be looking to beat some sense into her former best friend.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions drifted apart this summer, after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt abducted Bliss on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He was trying to play games with "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, who was currently feuding with Wyatt at the time, and changed something in Bliss.

WWE RAW will have the fallout from last night's Survivor Series

When Bliss returned to television, it was slowly but surely revealed that she was under Wyatt's control. Several attempts from Cross to try and save Bliss from "The Fiend" have proven to be unsuccessful.

Recently, it has appeared that Cross feels the time for talking is over. The two women have gotten physical in recent weeks and it will finally lead to a match tonight on RAW. Will this match occur without interference, or will Wyatt once again make his presence felt in the life of Bliss?

I made a mistake and I’m sorry, but I can’t keep on apologising for it, I have to begin to forgive myself even if you don’t @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/vL395GuUnB — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 22, 2020

As of this writing, it is the only match currently announced for Monday Night RAW. With Survivor Series now in the rearview mirror, the fallout should be felt on tonight's broadcast.

RAW secured a 4-3 victory over SmackDown last night in the battle of the brands, so one would think that the red brand will be celebrating their "brand supremacy."

Make sure to tune into Monday Night RAW tonight at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.