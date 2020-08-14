The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss a two weeks ago on SmackDown. To date, she is the first woman Bray Wyatt's alter-ego has targeted. Nikki Cross pushed the former women's champion to the ground following her loss to Bayley. Then, The Fiend approached and slowly locked in The Mandible Claw.

Bliss appeared by The Fiend's side last week on SmackDown. In response, Braun Strowman made it clear that he didn't care about Bliss as much as Wyatt believed.

Recently, WWE announced that Alexa Bliss will break her silence this week on SmackDown. "Little Miss Bliss" will participate in a sit-down interview to reveal her thoughts on the traumatic events of the past two weeks.

WWE released the following statement about the plans for Friday night's show:

It’s been a harrowing two weeks for Alexa Bliss, as she’s been at the center of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s mind games with Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Bliss will now sit -down for an interview to share her side of the story from the menacing events of the past two weeks.

Bliss and Cross were in the middle of a feud with Bayley and Sasha Banks before she was taken by The Fiend. So, it will be interesting to see what Bliss thinks of these recent events.

There have been many rumors online that claim that Alexa Bliss could be Sister Abigail. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Erick Rowan revealed that there were never any plans to have a person portray Wyatt's demonic sister.

Erick Rowan recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Stephanie Chase. During the interview, he revealed that he was originally set to return as a part of The Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules.