"I wish I was there" - Alexa Bliss comments on WWE not booking her for RAW in her hometown

This week's episode of WWE RAW emanated from Columbus, Ohio - the hometown of Alexa Bliss. However, the star was nowhere to be seen on the show. The five-time Women's Champion has now commented on not being a part of it.

The episode featured several developments as the road to WrestleMania is heating up. Damian Priest and Edge both turned heel, while Finn Balor is the new United States Champion. However, one of the more anticipated moments among the crowd was whatever segment Bliss would be a part of.

Unfortunately, she wasn't in any. This came after fans were actively excited to see Alexa Bliss perform in Colombus. One of those in attendance tweeted a picture from the arena, asking where she was. Little Miss Bliss responded with a shrugging emoji.

After RAW, another fan tweeted that she felt terrible for all of the little girls who came to the show dressed as Alexa Bliss, to which she replied the following:

"I wish I was there *black heart emoji* hopefully I'll be on RAW next time," tweeted Bliss.

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE @MHClark2617 I wish I was there 🖤 hopefully I’ll be on raw next time @MHClark2617 I wish I was there 🖤 hopefully I’ll be on raw next time

Alexa Bliss made her WWE in-ring return in the RAW Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss wrestled for the first time in nearly five months at Elimination Chamber, taking part in the eponymous match for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. She did pretty well and lasted till the final two with Bianca Belair, with The EST of WWE ultimately coming out with the victory.

Beyond that, the company doesn't seem to have any major plans for Little Miss Bliss at The Show of Shows for now. She hasn't appeared since the Premium Live Event despite being among the biggest female stars in WWE.

Also, even if she wasn't booked for the episode, Bliss could have very well wrestled in a dark match for her hometown fans. It remains to be seen when she will return to WWE television and if she will have a role to play at WrestleMania.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Alexa Bliss have a match at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 5 votes so far