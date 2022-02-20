WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Ranking and grading every match

Elimination Chamber is in the books, leaving WWE with a clear march towards WrestleMania 38. This was a solid showing, albeit with some questionable booking decisions.

Most of the matches delivered, once again showcasing how talented WWE's roster truly is. The women had a particularly great night, as we will get to. However, the ending has left a sour taste in fans' mouths, and Elimination Chamber may not be as fondly remembered as it should be.

Nevertheless, this was still one of WWE's best Saudi Arabian outings. Quite a few memorable matches and moments highlight this card, with six of them happening on the main show. The Usos vs. Viking Raiders showdown is not on this list, as it did not even happen due to a pre-match assault.

Anyway, let's take a look at every match at Elimination Chamber 2022, grade them, and rank them from worst to best. What was your favorite match on the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

#6 - Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

WWE's booking for this match was counterproductive, with everybody besides Brock Lesnar looking like total chumps. Once The Beast Incarnate busted himself out of his pod, it was curtains. He quickly eliminated Seth Rollins, Riddle, and AJ Styles with complete ease.

Bobby Lashley wasn't even inside the Elimination Chamber when this happened. The All Mighty was written out of the match as part of a concussion angle when Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory through the pod he was in.

There may have been some fine action, but everything was overshadowed by Lesnar destroying everybody. His chase of Theory in the end was entertaining, though. It ended with a brutal F5 from the top of the pod onto the Chamber padding, before the young star was put away in the ring.

Brock Lesnar was at his dominant best, but after seeing him win the Royal Rumble Match in a similar way, this was unnecessary. This Elimination Chamber Match just devalued the top stars of RAW, who now don't have a world title to contest for at WrestleMania.

Grade: C

