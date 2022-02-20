Injury update on Madcap Moss after scary botch against Drew McIntyre at WWE Elimination Chamber - Reports

Madcap Moss suffered quite the blow during his Falls Count Anywhere Match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Elimination Chamber. We now have a reported update on his condition after landing on his head in the ring.

The Scottish Warrior hit Moss with a reverse Alabama Slam, but the rising star tucked his head, which caused a terrifying bump right on his head. In an unscripted moment of quick thinking, his ally Happy Corbin immediately pulled him out to get checked by the referee.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Moss "seems fine" after returning backstage following his match with Drew McIntyre. He finished the match, with the two-time WWE Champion pinning him with a foot on his chest.

PWInsider has also reported that Madcap Moss is fine after being checked out backstage. There had been some concerns following his bump.

What's next for Drew McIntyre after defeating Madcap Moss at WWE Elimination Chamber?

Drew McIntyre has now defeated Madcap Moss at two different WWE premium live events - Day 1 and Elimination Chamber. It seems he will now go after Happy Corbin, who constantly interfered in the Falls Count Anywhere Match. The Scottish Warrior pointed his sword at him while pinning Moss.

The two could be set for a match at WrestleMania 38, which is seven weeks away. McIntyre and Corbin have some history together, briefly teaming up against The Shield in 2019. They have been at odds for months now, even having a confrontation in the Royal Rumble Match.

It remains to be seen how much of a role Moss will play on the Road to WrestleMania, considering Drew McIntyre has already defeated him multiple times. He exhibited incredible toughness at Elimination Chamber, which could bode well for his future prospects in WWE.

Are you excited for McIntyre vs. Corbin at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

