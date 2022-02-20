WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 - Best and Worst - Major botch in Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg, Problem with Brock Lesnar's win

WWE's final premium live event before WrestleMania is in the books, with Elimination Chamber being quite the mixed bag. There were some decent highs, but the lows were truly disappointing.

After an excellent effort with Crown Jewel, it seemed like Vince McMahon would pull out all the stops to make Elimination Chamber as great a show as possible. It certainly felt huge, with some massive stakes involved. Unfortunately, its execution was all over the place.

WrestleMania doesn't feel more must-see than it did before the event, indicating that Elimination Chamber did not fulfill its biggest purpose. WWE will need some strong stories on RAW and SmackDown to light up the road to The Show of Shows.

With that being said, let’s get into the main positives and negatives of Elimination Chamber 2022. Did you enjoy the show? Leave your thoughts on it down in the comments section.

#3 Best/Worst: Roman Reigns defeats Goldberg in the opener...following a major botch

The show opened with Roman Reigns, which was the right decision as he is the biggest star in WWE. Since the Elimination Chamber match closed the show, it was really the only option. Reigns took on Goldberg in a good six-minute match.

While it wasn't as explosive as one might expect, the action was quite solid. The finish came suddenly as The Tribal Chief made the WWE Hall of Famer pass out.

Overall, it's a great win for Reigns and adds Goldberg to his ever-growing collection of victims. Roman even broke an incredibly rare WWE record in the process.

The problem? Well, Goldberg had his hand on the rope while being put in the Guillotine choke. The hold was not broken and it eventually led to The Icon losing the bout.

This botch tainted the finish to the match, which might annoy Roman Reigns a bit, considering how focused he is on quality in his current run as champion. However, this was far from the worst thing to happen in a world title match at Elimination Chamber. More on that ahead.

