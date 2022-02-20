Roman Reigns sets unique WWE record that may never be broken after defeating Goldberg

Roman Reigns has defeated Goldberg to remain Universal Champion at Elimination Chamber, continuing his run as WWE's most dominant man. He did so by making The Icon pass out. As a result, The Tribal Chief has accomplished a unique feat that may never be replicated.

Following his win over the WWE Hall of Famer, Reigns has now faced every former Universal Champion during his current record-breaking title reign. But this doesn't necessarily mean he has outright defeated all of them, as we will get to.

Here is a quick rundown of Roman Reigns' matches against all seven former champions:

Defeated Finn Balor multiple times, including at Extreme Rules 2021 Defeated Kevin Owens at TLC 2020 and Royal Rumble Defeated Goldberg at Elimination Chamber 2022 Defeated Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021 Retained over Seth Rollins by disqualification at Royal Rumble 2022 Won the title from Bray Wyatt at Payback 2020 Defeated Braun Strowman multiple times, including at Payback 2020

Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins wanted no part of this Roman Reigns record

Roman's latest achievement does come with caveats. Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt have each pointed out that they did not lose to The Tribal Chief during his Universal Title reign.

Both Rollins and Wyatt replied to a tweet from GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor, who initially noted the achievement. Wyatt seemed particularly miffed, telling Dangoor to "take my name off that s***."

This is due to the method in which Roman Reigns won the title from The Fiend. In triple threat title matches, anyone can be pinned to win the championship. This is exactly what happened when Reigns pinned Braun Strowman to begin his epic run.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins actually defeated Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, though it was via disqualification. This has likely set up another Universal Championship bout between the former Shield brothers down the line as The Head of the Table looks to get his true victory over The Architect.

Regardless, Roman successfully defending his title against every former Universal Champion is such a rare feat, especially when the title has been around for over five years. It will take truly incredible circumstances for Reigns' record to be replicated by anybody. We truly must acknowledge him!

Edited by Jacob Terrell

