Bray Wyatt refuses to be a part of Roman Reigns' historic WWE record

Bray Wyatt has publicly refused to be included in Roman Reigns' historic WWE record.

Give Me Sport's Louis Dangoor posted a tweet in which he noted that a potential victory over Goldberg would mean that Roman Reigns has defeated every former Universal Champion in WWE during his current reign with the same title.

The list includes some of the biggest names in the business, including Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and former superstars Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Windham, f.k.a. Bray Wyatt, quickly responded to the post and demanded that his name be taken off that list. His tweet read:

"Take my name off that s***."

Windham @Windham6 @TheLouisDangoor Take my name off that shit @TheLouisDangoor Take my name off that shit

Roman Reigns kickstarted his current Universal Championship reign by defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Match. However, it was Strowman who got pinned in the match, which led to The Fiend losing his title.

Bray Wyatt then formed an alliance with Alexa Bliss, and the two superstars eventually moved to RAW. The Fiend feuded with Randy Orton, and their storyline ended with The Viper picking up a victory at WrestleMania 37, thanks to Bliss' betrayal. WWE released Bray Wyatt three months later in July.

Since his match against The Fiend and Strowman at Payback, Reigns has established himself as the biggest heel in WWE and recently became the longest reigning Universal Champion in the promotion's history. The record was previously held by Brock Lesnar, who is this year's Royal Rumble winner.

It is worth noting that Reigns didn't beat Seth Rollins either, as the Tribal Chief intentionally disqualified himself and retained his title via champion's advantage at Royal Rumble 2022.

Roman Reigns prepares to face WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Elimination Chamber

Two weeks ago, Roman Reigns rejoiced at his successful title defense and reunion with Paul Heyman. However, The Bloodline's celebrations were interrupted by Goldberg, who acknowledged the Universal Champion as his "next victim."

Later this week, both superstars are set to lock horns at the Elimination Chamber. This match has been in the making for two years, and Reigns is confident about ending the legendary competitor's in-ring career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Goldberg acknowledged that The Usos and Paul Heyman could impact the result of his match against Roman Reigns. However, he is determined to keep his focus on the champion alone.

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Arjun