Roman Reigns to set a unique record; unlikely to ever be broken

Roman Reigns is all set to create an interesting record at the Elimination Chamber that will quite possibly remain untouched forever.

Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal title against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Elimination Chamber 2022, in Saudi Arabia. These two behemoths were scheduled to collide at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns backed out of the match due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Reigns does take on Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, he will achieve an incredibly unique record that's unlikely to ever be broken - he will have faced every former Universal Champion in a single reign. [Credit for the stat goes to Connel Rumsey of WrestleTalk]

Roman Reigns' 500+ day reign has been nothing short of legendary

The Universal title was created on July 25, 2016 as a result of WWE reintroducing the brand split. Back then, the title was exclusive to WWE RAW. Over the past six years, eight different men have won the Universal title. Roman Reigns has won the coveted belt on two occasions.

His historic second Universal title reign kicked off at WWE Payback 2020, where he defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend to win the belt. Reigns then engaged in a full-fledged feud with Kevin Owens, successfully defending the Universal title at TLC 2020 and Royal Rumble 2021.

The Tribal Chief defeated Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2021 to retain his title. He put down his arch-rival Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021 in another successful title defense.

Reigns defended the belt against former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022. All of these men that Reigns faced have won the Universal title in the past. Goldberg has himself won the belt on two separate occasions.

If Reigns defeats Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, he will have retained his title against every former Universal Champion in a single reign (Reigns lost to Seth Rollins via DQ at Royal Rumble 2022, thus retaining his title).

Goldberg's match against Reigns at Elimination Chamber will be the final one of his current WWE contract. There's a slight chance that he won't be renewing after Elimination Chamber, and this may very well be the final match of his legendary career. The Fiend and Braun Strowman are no longer contracted to WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

This means that the record Roman Reigns is set to create at Elimination Chamber will most likely remain untouched forever. For a superstar to break Reigns' record, he would have to defend his Universal title against the above-mentioned seven men, as well as Reigns himself, in a single reign!

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Arjun