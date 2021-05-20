Alexander Wolfe comments on his WWE release

There was a round of releases recently from WWE NXT. The likes of Alexander Wolfe, Vanessa Borne, and Jessamyn Duke were amongst the superstars who were let go by the company.

Wolfe has taken to Twitter to address his release from WWE. The former member of Imperium addressed his fans and thanked NXT for the past six years in his short message.

"Just for the record: My WWE contract will expire on June 15th. That means I'm a free agent on June 16th. I have a lot in my head right now so let's keep it short: Thank you @WWENXT @WWE for 6 year. Bye bye," said Wolfe.

Alexander Wolfe was part of today's round of WWE NXT releases

Alexander Wolfe's WWE career has had its fair share of ups and downs. Originally part of the group SAnitY in NXT alongside Killian Dain, Nikki Cross, and Eric Young, the faction found great success on the black and gold brand.

When the group was brought up to SmackDown, Cross was left behind to remain in NXT, and the three men never found their footing on the main roster.

Eric Young was eventually released while Dain went back to NXT and Wolfe went to NXT UK and joined the Imperium. The move saw a resurgence in his WWE career as Wolfe was paired with NXT UK Champion WALTER.

Lately, Imperium has been featured on WWE NXT, and it appeared that the faction was looking to bring Killian Dain into the fold. After Alexander Wolfe lost to Dain last night, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner proceeded to throw him out of the group.

While many fans expected Wolfe to possibly join forces with Dain and Maverick, he was let go by WWE.

What do you make of today's WWE NXT releases? Were you surprised by Alexander Wolfe being let go from the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.