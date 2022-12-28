Aliyah surprisingly has more than double the victories of popular WWE Superstar in 2022

WWE Superstar Aliyah has captured more than double the number of victories this year than Shayna Baszler.

Despite not appearing on TV since September, Aliyah how someone managed to double up the Queen of Spades in terms of victories while competing in far fewer matches.

The 28-year-old signed with the company in 2015 and made her main roster debut in 2021. She captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez on the August 29 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Raquel and Aliyah's title reign was short-lived, as they dropped the titles back to Damage CTRL a couple of weeks later. It was perhaps Aliyah's last match of the year before missing time due to injury.

Inside the Ropes recently tweeted out a wrestling fact with regard to Shayna Baszler and Aliyah. In 2022, Aliyah won 30 out of the 49 matches she competed in, while The Queen of Spades has picked up a paltry 14 victories in 75 matches this year.

WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message to Aliyah on her birthday

Aliyah turned 28 on November 23 and received some kind words from a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to wish the former Women's Tag Team Champion a happy birthday and said that she will love her forever. She also referred to Aliyah as her "beautiful princess" in the post.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful princess @wwe_aliyah 🎂 💕 I love u forever my girl 🖤✨," tweeted Liv Morgan.

You can check out the tweet below:

A couple of weeks after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Aliyah posted an image on social media that showed off a nasty bruise on her shoulder. It will be interesting to see when she returns to television from her injury hiatus.

Do you think Shayna Baszler is underutilized in the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

