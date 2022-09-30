[Photo] Aliyah shows off bruises following recent WWE injury hiatus

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah is still sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL on the August 29 episode of Monday Night RAW to win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles that were previously vacated by Sasha Banks and Naomi when they walked out of the company.

Just two weeks later on Monday Night RAW, SKY and Kai won the tag titles from the champions, and the company announced that Aliyah was injured in the process. She hasn't been seen on RAW or SmackDown since.

Aliyah took to social media today to update the WWE Universe about what's going on with her as she's sidelined with an injury. The picture she tweeted out shows off a nasty bruise on her body which may or may not have any pertinence as to why she's currently sidelined from WWE programming.

"Never giving up *growing heart emoji*" Aliyah said in a tweet.

Has Triple H done well with the newly revamped WWE Women's Tag Team division so far?

Before Vince McMahon's resignation from the company, there were reportedly no plans in place to bring back the Women's Tag Team titles. This changed after McMahon officially retired and Triple H took over creative for the company.

The shift in direction led many fans to believe that it would only be a matter of time before Sasha Banks and Naomi would return to the company, but that hasn't happened.

Banks recently changed her Twitter handle from Sasha Banks to her real name, Mercedes Varnado. This has led many to question what the chances are that she'll return to the company.

It begs the question if Banks and Naomi have been watching from the sidelines and aren't entirely satisfied with what Triple H has done with the women's tag team division so far.

Until Banks or Naomi decide to speak on this, we'll never know for sure and it will leave the WWE Universe to speculate if we'll ever see The Boss and Glow Connection on RAW or SmackDown again.

ALIYAH 3:17 @WWE_Aliyah Jugal Shah @itsmejugal_



we are so proud of you 🏼

From being in nxt for almost 6 years to defending your championship on raw. I've seen your journey. And no matter what the outcome was. @WWE_Aliyah we are so proud of you From being in nxt for almost 6 years to defending your championship on raw. I've seen your journey. And no matter what the outcome was. @WWE_Aliyah we are so proud of you 🙏🏼💗https://t.co/rT9vw1vMeh Thank you for the support, In the end I gave it all I got. I know in my heart I did my best. I'm really sorry I wasn't good enough. I can’t wait to be back in the ring again. 🖤 twitter.com/itsmejugal_/st… Thank you for the support, In the end I gave it all I got. I know in my heart I did my best. I'm really sorry I wasn't good enough. I can’t wait to be back in the ring again. 🖤 twitter.com/itsmejugal_/st…

What do you make of Aliyah's injury? Do you think Triple H has done a good job with the women's tag team division since taking over as head of creative? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. Has Triple H done a good job with the WWE women's tag team division? Yes No 0 votes so far